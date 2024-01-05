Realty Income Corp. (O) volume hits 4.96 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on January 04, 2024, Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) started slowly as it slid -0.07% to $57.69. During the day, the stock rose to $58.24 and sunk to $57.47 before settling in for the price of $57.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, O posted a 52-week range of $45.03-$68.85.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 27.35% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $723.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $723.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 395 workers. It has generated 8,463,782 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,201,033. The stock had 3.07 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.27, operating margin was +32.65 and Pretax Margin of +27.45.

Realty Income Corp. (O) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Realty Income Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 56.98, making the entire transaction reach 199,436 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,590. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s insider sold 26,600 for 65.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,738,118. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,630 in total.

Realty Income Corp. (O) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +26.01 while generating a return on equity of 3.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.11% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Realty Income Corp. (O). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.82, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.18.

In the same vein, O’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corp. (O)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Realty Income Corp., O], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.63 million was better the volume of 5.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Realty Income Corp. (O) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.92% that was lower than 22.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.