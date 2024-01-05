Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) last month volatility was 16.78%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) flaunted slowness of -4.67% at $1.43, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $1.53 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDHL posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$11.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 226.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9788, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5410.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 123 employees. It has generated 500,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -580,395. The stock had 1.81 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.06, operating margin was -69.33 and Pretax Margin of -115.97.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR industry. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 4.55% institutional ownership.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -115.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, RDHL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.16.

Technical Analysis of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR, RDHL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.2002.

Raw Stochastic average of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.58% that was lower than 270.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.