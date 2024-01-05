Regions Financial Corp. (RF) EPS is poised to hit 0.47 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 0.90% to $18.97. During the day, the stock rose to $19.20 and sunk to $18.68 before settling in for the price of $18.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $13.72-$24.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 4.35% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $934.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $927.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.77.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 20073 workers. It has generated 374,981 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +37.58 and Pretax Margin of +38.21.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Regions Financial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 79.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s SEVP & CRO sold 28,617 shares at the rate of 17.47, making the entire transaction reach 499,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,307. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07, Company’s SEVP sold 10,000 for 20.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 209,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 281,151 in total.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.58) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +29.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.96% and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corp. (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.86, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.15.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corp. (RF)

[Regions Financial Corp., RF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corp. (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.37% that was higher than 38.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.