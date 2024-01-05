Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $70.93: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.09% to $76.33. During the day, the stock rose to $76.815 and sunk to $75.76 before settling in for the price of $76.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $59.99-$78.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $307.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.93.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6400 employees. It has generated 1,323,212 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 205,042. The stock had 11.12 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.99, operating margin was +31.19 and Pretax Margin of +21.66.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.33%, in contrast to 85.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s insider sold 3,027 shares at the rate of 73.68, making the entire transaction reach 223,031 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,022. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s President, International sold 2,661 for 73.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 196,083. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,216 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.50 while generating a return on equity of 42.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.25% and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.33, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.78.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Restaurant Brands International Inc, QSR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million was inferior to the volume of 1.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.11% that was higher than 21.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.