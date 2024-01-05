Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) volume hits 0.92 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.07% to $26.91. During the day, the stock rose to $27.04 and sunk to $26.641 before settling in for the price of $26.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REYN posted a 52-week range of $24.80-$30.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.06.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6000 employees. It has generated 636,167 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 43,000. The stock had 10.78 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.26, operating margin was +11.16 and Pretax Margin of +8.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 74.20%, in contrast to 26.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s VP, Controller & CAO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 26.98, making the entire transaction reach 134,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,975.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.76 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 32.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.41% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.08, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.95.

In the same vein, REYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, REYN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.41 million was inferior to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.31% that was lower than 14.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.