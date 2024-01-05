RiskOn International Inc (ROI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.96 million

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -20.27% at $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.268 and sunk to $0.23 before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROI posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$12.54.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 468.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3681, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2059.

RiskOn International Inc (ROI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. RiskOn International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.02%, in contrast to 4.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 103,525 shares at the rate of 0.16, making the entire transaction reach 16,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 139,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,000 for 0.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 158. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,000 in total.

RiskOn International Inc (ROI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -789.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RiskOn International Inc (ROI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.91.

In the same vein, ROI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -53.26.

Technical Analysis of RiskOn International Inc (ROI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI), its last 5-days Average volume was 24.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 33.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1419.

Raw Stochastic average of RiskOn International Inc (ROI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 599.40% that was higher than 271.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.