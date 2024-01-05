Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) last month volatility was 5.55%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -4.04% at $19.50. During the day, the stock rose to $20.295 and sunk to $19.475 before settling in for the price of $20.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $11.68-$28.06.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 971.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $918.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $668.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14122 employees. It has generated 117,405 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -478,119. The stock had 25.91 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -199.03, operating margin was -413.51 and Pretax Margin of -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Rivian Automotive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.05%, in contrast to 47.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,265 shares at the rate of 17.08, making the entire transaction reach 55,766 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 173,030. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,265 for 24.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 173,030 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 74.00 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.41% and is forecasted to reach -3.80 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.93.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.02, a figure that is expected to reach -1.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 32.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 37.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.01% that was higher than 76.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.