RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) remained unchanged to $1.95. During the day, the stock rose to $1.96 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $1.39-$3.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 81.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $921.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9550, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9153.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 707 employees. It has generated 1,109,096 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 302,730. The stock had 45.40 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.66, operating margin was +20.14 and Pretax Margin of +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.28%, in contrast to 26.43% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.01% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $240.74, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.76.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [RLX Technology Inc ADR, RLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.1037.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.01% that was lower than 55.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.