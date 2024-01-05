Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) 14-day ATR is 0.57: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) established initial surge of 1.61% at $11.98, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $12.17 and sunk to $11.63 before settling in for the price of $11.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOOD posted a 52-week range of $7.91-$13.51.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 104.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $764.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $438.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2300 employees. It has generated 600,870 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -446,957. The stock had 0.26 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.44, operating margin was -68.16 and Pretax Margin of -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Robinhood Markets Inc industry. Robinhood Markets Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.25%, in contrast to 36.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 12.43, making the entire transaction reach 62,166 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 921,267. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Chief Creative Officer sold 227,859 for 11.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,633,663. This particular insider is now the holder of 226,374 in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.31% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.78.

In the same vein, HOOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Robinhood Markets Inc, HOOD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.32% that was higher than 49.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.