Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Moves -3.47% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) flaunted slowness of -3.47% at $3.34, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $3.58 and sunk to $3.26 before settling in for the price of $3.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHOT posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$7.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5564.83% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.35.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 10 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 619,674 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,522,303. The stock had 9.23 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.02, operating margin was -185.42 and Pretax Margin of -245.66.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Safety Shot Inc industry. Safety Shot Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.89%, in contrast to 7.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 3.88, making the entire transaction reach 9,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,687,166. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 28, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 3.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,687,166 in total.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -245.66 while generating a return on equity of -150.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.35.

In the same vein, SHOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71.

Technical Analysis of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Safety Shot Inc, SHOT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.73% that was lower than 155.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.