Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) is predicted to post EPS of 0.84 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -1.82% at $51.69. During the day, the stock rose to $53.35 and sunk to $51.6431 before settling in for the price of $52.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLB posted a 52-week range of $42.73-$62.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.43 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 99000 employees. It has generated 284,626 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,758. The stock had 4.56 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.48, operating margin was +15.90 and Pretax Margin of +15.16.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Schlumberger Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 26, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 6,250 shares at the rate of 53.86, making the entire transaction reach 336,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 163,515. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 27, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 6,250 for 52.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 327,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 169,765 in total.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.21 while generating a return on equity of 21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.11% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.95, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.29.

In the same vein, SLB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.44% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.64% that was higher than 27.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.