Sea Ltd ADR (SE) went down -2.53% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on January 04, 2024, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) started slowly as it slid -2.53% to $37.82. During the day, the stock rose to $38.57 and sunk to $37.618 before settling in for the price of $38.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SE posted a 52-week range of $34.87-$88.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 104.18% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $519.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $510.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.67.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 63800 workers. It has generated 195,228 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,897. The stock had 4.22 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.50, operating margin was -11.34 and Pretax Margin of -11.96.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Sea Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 55.13% institutional ownership.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -13.26 while generating a return on equity of -25.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.72% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sea Ltd ADR (SE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.69. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.74, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52.

In the same vein, SE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sea Ltd ADR (SE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sea Ltd ADR, SE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.31 million was better the volume of 6.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.58% that was lower than 83.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.