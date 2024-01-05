SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -1.23

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 8.49% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.505 and sunk to $0.4615 before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICU posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$6.34.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5751, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7697.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.01%, in contrast to 5.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 40,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,400. Preceding that transaction, on May 30, Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 12,543 for 0.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,953. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,125 in total.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.25) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -53.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.93% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.18. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, ICU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)

[SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, ICU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0465.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.93% that was lower than 205.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.