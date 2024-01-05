Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) latest performance of 14.17% is not what was on cards

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFWL) established initial surge of 14.17% at $2.90, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $3.82 and sunk to $2.49 before settling in for the price of $2.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFWL posted a 52-week range of $2.24-$17.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $238.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1550 employees. It has generated 238,919 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,024. The stock had 4.14 Receivables turnover and 1.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.97, operating margin was +2.66 and Pretax Margin of +2.55.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Shengfeng Development Ltd. industry. Shengfeng Development Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 91.30%, in contrast to 0.07% institutional ownership.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.10 while generating a return on equity of 8.52.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47.

Technical Analysis of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Shengfeng Development Ltd., SFWL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.95% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 335.04% that was higher than 199.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.