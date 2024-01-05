Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) is 10.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on January 04, 2024, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) started slowly as it slid -0.18% to $5.43. During the day, the stock rose to $5.47 and sunk to $5.29 before settling in for the price of $5.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIRI posted a 52-week range of $3.32-$7.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.89 billion, simultaneously with a float of $620.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.40.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5869 employees. It has generated 1,533,992 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 206,679. The stock had 13.08 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.83, operating margin was +23.33 and Pretax Margin of +17.83.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.83%, in contrast to 10.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s CEO bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 4.11, making the entire transaction reach 1,026,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,812,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director sold 11,000 for 3.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,765 in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.22% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.33. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.66, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.18.

In the same vein, SIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sirius XM Holdings Inc, SIRI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.95 million was lower the volume of 13.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.23% that was lower than 53.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.