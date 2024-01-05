SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is predicted to post EPS of -0.82 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 0.82% to $44.39. During the day, the stock rose to $45.37 and sunk to $43.2085 before settling in for the price of $44.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLG posted a 52-week range of $19.06-$50.11.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -374.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1137 employees. It has generated 732,378 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -64,952. The stock had 2.36 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.41, operating margin was +21.12 and Pretax Margin of -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Office industry. SL Green Realty Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.14%, in contrast to 85.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s PRESIDENT sold 176,960 shares at the rate of 32.08, making the entire transaction reach 5,676,877 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,049. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s Director sold 6,800 for 34.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 233,241. This particular insider is now the holder of 89 in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.3) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -374.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.79 in the upcoming year.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.83.

In the same vein, SLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

[SL Green Realty Corp., SLG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.45% While, its Average True Range was 2.13.

Raw Stochastic average of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.92% that was lower than 62.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.