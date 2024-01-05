SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.85

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 1.32% to $8.42. During the day, the stock rose to $8.585 and sunk to $8.17 before settling in for the price of $8.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOFI posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$11.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $933.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $885.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4200 employees. It has generated 419,717 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -76,287. The stock had 37.12 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.61, operating margin was -7.34 and Pretax Margin of -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. SoFi Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.62%, in contrast to 33.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 56,273 shares at the rate of 9.78, making the entire transaction reach 550,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 343,250. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 22,500 for 6.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 146,288. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,261,789 in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.13.

In the same vein, SOFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

[SoFi Technologies Inc, SOFI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.68% that was higher than 59.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.