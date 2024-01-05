Soligenix Inc (SNGX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.20 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) flaunted slowness of -1.11% at $0.91, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9596 and sunk to $0.842 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNGX posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$8.10.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 123.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5676, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7870.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15 employees. It has generated 16,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -919,889. The stock had 1.08 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -127.05, operating margin was -5868.83 and Pretax Margin of -5928.16.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Soligenix Inc industry. Soligenix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 8.65% institutional ownership.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5519.34 while generating a return on equity of -334.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soligenix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.74% and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Soligenix Inc (SNGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.09.

In the same vein, SNGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Soligenix Inc (SNGX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Soligenix Inc, SNGX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 19.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.1390.

Raw Stochastic average of Soligenix Inc (SNGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.52% that was lower than 162.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.