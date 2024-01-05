SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) last month performance of -9.65% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 4.04% at $2.06. During the day, the stock rose to $2.10 and sunk to $1.97 before settling in for the price of $1.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$5.11.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $246.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $508.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0200, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4700.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 430 employees. It has generated 72,393 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -268,309. The stock had 12.24 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.16, operating margin was -338.61 and Pretax Margin of -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. SoundHound AI Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.75%, in contrast to 22.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 5,100 shares at the rate of 2.10, making the entire transaction reach 10,710 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 995,833. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s CEO sold 70,098 for 2.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 154,216. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,326,639 in total.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.32% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.31.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.13 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.1300.

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.46% that was lower than 79.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.