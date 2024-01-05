Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) volume hits 6.78 million: A New Opening for Investors

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 2.27% to $27.93. During the day, the stock rose to $28.02 and sunk to $27.26 before settling in for the price of $27.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $21.91-$39.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $594.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $593.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 66656 employees. It has generated 357,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,086. The stock had 19.87 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.46, operating margin was +0.78 and Pretax Margin of +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.42%, in contrast to 81.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,936 shares at the rate of 29.94, making the entire transaction reach 147,787 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,361.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.38) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.66% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.14. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.13, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

[Southwest Airlines Co, LUV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.37% that was lower than 30.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.