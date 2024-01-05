Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $14.46: Right on the Precipice

As on January 04, 2024, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) started slowly as it slid -6.79% to $13.58. During the day, the stock rose to $14.44 and sunk to $13.56 before settling in for the price of $14.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOVA posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$24.56.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 56.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1173 employees. It has generated 475,439 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -137,802. The stock had 2.25 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.46, operating margin was -17.77 and Pretax Margin of -22.66.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Sunnova Energy International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.27%, in contrast to 110.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s insider sold 47,150 shares at the rate of 17.86, making the entire transaction reach 841,991 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 365,222. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 14.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 143,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,689 in total.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -28.98 while generating a return on equity of -13.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.56% and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30.

In the same vein, NOVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sunnova Energy International Inc, NOVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.2 million was lower the volume of 3.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.29% that was higher than 93.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.