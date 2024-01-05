Symbotic Inc (SYM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.30M

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -2.84% at $45.16. During the day, the stock rose to $47.265 and sunk to $44.46 before settling in for the price of $46.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYM posted a 52-week range of $11.68-$64.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 32.79% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1254.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.65.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1300 workers. It has generated 905,301 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,358. The stock had 7.96 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.12, operating margin was -16.85 and Pretax Margin of -18.06.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Symbotic Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.64%, in contrast to 15.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s insider sold 69,131 shares at the rate of 45.65, making the entire transaction reach 3,156,058 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,825. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s insider sold 76,078 for 46.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,546,260. This particular insider is now the holder of 99,956 in total.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2.03 while generating a return on equity of -656.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1254.66% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Symbotic Inc (SYM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.05.

In the same vein, SYM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc (SYM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.84% While, its Average True Range was 3.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Symbotic Inc (SYM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.41% that was lower than 95.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.