T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) 20 Days SMA touch 3.06%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.14% at $162.30. During the day, the stock rose to $163.57 and sunk to $162.1801 before settling in for the price of $162.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMUS posted a 52-week range of $124.92-$164.50.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 250.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.23 billion, simultaneously with a float of $440.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $187.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $151.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 71000 employees. It has generated 1,120,718 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,479. The stock had 8.31 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.61, operating margin was +16.70 and Pretax Margin of +3.95.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. T-Mobile US Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.90%, in contrast to 40.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s Director sold 194,910 shares at the rate of 162.67, making the entire transaction reach 31,705,802 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 693,049,391. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Director sold 194,910 for 162.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,742,317. This particular insider is now the holder of 693,244,301 in total.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.74) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.25 while generating a return on equity of 3.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 250.63% and is forecasted to reach 9.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 67.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.86% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.16, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.15.

In the same vein, TMUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.45, a figure that is expected to reach 1.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.59% While, its Average True Range was 2.24.

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.31% that was lower than 14.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.