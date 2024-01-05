Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) 14-day ATR is 1.84: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -1.04% at $99.13. During the day, the stock rose to $100.44 and sunk to $99.12 before settling in for the price of $100.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $74.47-$110.69.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $514.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.34.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.17, operating margin was +49.54 and Pretax Margin of +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 17.37% institutional ownership.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.68% and is forecasted to reach 5.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.84, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.72.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.56, a figure that is expected to reach 1.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.75% that was higher than 24.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.