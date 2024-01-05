Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is -56.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) flaunted slowness of -8.16% at $0.90, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $1.01 and sunk to $0.88 before settling in for the price of $0.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TANH posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$7.97.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.98% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0552, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1725.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tantech Holdings Ltd industry. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.69%, in contrast to 1.41% institutional ownership.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.22. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.50, and its Beta score is 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.06.

In the same vein, TANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81.

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.2385.

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 219.18% that was higher than 147.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.