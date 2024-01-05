Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) EPS is poised to hit -0.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.88% to $4.06. During the day, the stock rose to $4.651 and sunk to $3.90 before settling in for the price of $4.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPST posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$9.77.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 86.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.33%, in contrast to 14.36% institutional ownership.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.46% and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in the upcoming year.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47.

In the same vein, TPST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST)

[Tempest Therapeutics Inc, TPST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.58% that was lower than 625.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.