Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) last month volatility was 3.75%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) established initial surge of 1.69% at $9.03, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $9.15 and sunk to $8.84 before settling in for the price of $8.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $5.70-$9.29.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $696.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $695.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.37.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5805 employees. It has generated 5,676,969 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 736,590. The stock had 8.32 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.09, operating margin was +11.35 and Pretax Margin of +15.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 55.90% institutional ownership.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.46. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.21, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR, TME]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.12% that was lower than 38.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.