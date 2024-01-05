Teradata Corp (TDC) PE Ratio stood at $71.18: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 0.38% to $42.66. During the day, the stock rose to $42.94 and sunk to $42.30 before settling in for the price of $42.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDC posted a 52-week range of $32.33-$57.73.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.96.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7000 employees. It has generated 256,429 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,714. The stock had 4.40 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.67, operating margin was +7.02 and Pretax Margin of +3.73.

Teradata Corp (TDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Teradata Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.56%, in contrast to 92.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 9,148 shares at the rate of 47.36, making the entire transaction reach 433,229 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,801. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s President and CEO sold 7,500 for 46.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 346,561. This particular insider is now the holder of 510,497 in total.

Teradata Corp (TDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.42) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.81% and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in the upcoming year.

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradata Corp (TDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.82. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.18, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.50.

In the same vein, TDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corp (TDC)

[Teradata Corp, TDC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradata Corp (TDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.72% that was lower than 22.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.