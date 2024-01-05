TeraWulf Inc (WULF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.72: Right on the Precipice

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) established initial surge of 1.86% at $2.19, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $2.35 and sunk to $2.092 before settling in for the price of $2.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WULF posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$4.04.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -31.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $527.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8 employees. It has generated 1,879,125 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -18.07, operating margin was -279.74 and Pretax Margin of -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TeraWulf Inc industry. TeraWulf Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.86%, in contrast to 19.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.90, making the entire transaction reach 95,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 525,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for 1.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 475,000 in total.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.75% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc (WULF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.50.

In the same vein, WULF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TeraWulf Inc, WULF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 31.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of TeraWulf Inc (WULF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.49% that was higher than 119.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.