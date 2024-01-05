Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.15

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.87% to $1.13. During the day, the stock rose to $1.26 and sunk to $1.12 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LLAP posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$3.45.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 65.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8917, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2627.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 480 employees. It has generated 196,327 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -341,625. The stock had 16.36 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -18.31, operating margin was -137.02 and Pretax Margin of -173.84.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Terran Orbital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.61%, in contrast to 46.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s SVP, Corporate Development bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.27, making the entire transaction reach 25,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 627,200 for 3.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,894,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 779,514 in total.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -174.01 while generating a return on equity of -145.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.00 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.64% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61.

In the same vein, LLAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Terran Orbital Corp, LLAP]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.79 million was inferior to the volume of 5.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.1402.

Raw Stochastic average of Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.54% that was lower than 114.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.