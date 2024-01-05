Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.64% to $10.88. During the day, the stock rose to $11.33 and sunk to $10.805 before settling in for the price of $10.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEVA posted a 52-week range of $7.09-$11.44.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.94.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 36826 employees. It has generated 1,360,727 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -214,683. The stock had 3.69 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.68, operating margin was +17.96 and Pretax Margin of -20.55.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 50.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 35,125 shares at the rate of 9.73, making the entire transaction reach 341,889 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,162. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,981 for 9.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,658. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,442 in total.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -15.78 while generating a return on equity of -26.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.37% and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.25.

In the same vein, TEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, TEVA]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.01 million was inferior to the volume of 13.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.73% that was lower than 35.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.