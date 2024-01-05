The key reasons why Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) is -98.92% away from 52-week high?

As on January 04, 2024, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) started slowly as it slid -6.39% to $0.68. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7571 and sunk to $0.6625 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BETR posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$62.91.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $751.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $509.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5143, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.2884.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry. Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 69.90%, in contrast to 10.57% institutional ownership.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 6.37.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.01.

In the same vein, BETR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27.

Technical Analysis of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Better Home & Finance Holding Co., BETR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.09 million was better the volume of 2.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.0853.

Raw Stochastic average of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.80% that was lower than 450.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.