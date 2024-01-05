The key reasons why Chevron Corp. (CVX) is -19.78% away from 52-week high?

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -1.10% at $150.66. During the day, the stock rose to $154.35 and sunk to $150.59 before settling in for the price of $152.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVX posted a 52-week range of $140.72-$187.81.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.92 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.88 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $283.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $146.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $157.63.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43846 employees. It has generated 5,390,868 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 808,854. The stock had 12.16 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.20, operating margin was +17.55 and Pretax Margin of +21.02.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Chevron Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 71.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s VP & Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 164.00, making the entire transaction reach 4,100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,021. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Vice President sold 3,750 for 160.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 603,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,718 in total.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $3.75) by -$0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +15.00 while generating a return on equity of 23.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.16% and is forecasted to reach 14.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chevron Corp. (CVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.20, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.35.

In the same vein, CVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.45, a figure that is expected to reach 3.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chevron Corp. (CVX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.82% While, its Average True Range was 2.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Chevron Corp. (CVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.11% that was lower than 22.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.