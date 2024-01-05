The key reasons why Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) is -23.65% away from 52-week high?

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) flaunted slowness of -0.04% at $26.83, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $27.05 and sunk to $26.65 before settling in for the price of $26.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWEN posted a 52-week range of $18.59-$35.14.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -81.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. It has generated 26,672,414 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,034,483. The stock had 10.42 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.47, operating margin was +24.76 and Pretax Margin of +82.87.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clearway Energy Inc industry. Clearway Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.68%, in contrast to 60.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s PRESIDENT AND CEO bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 23.68, making the entire transaction reach 94,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,100. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Director bought 71,980 for 31.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,242,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 172,601 in total.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +37.62 while generating a return on equity of 28.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 18.90 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -81.93% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year.

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.14, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.08.

In the same vein, CWEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clearway Energy Inc, CWEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.65% that was lower than 40.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.