The key reasons why Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) is -13.81% away from 52-week high?

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 7.49% to $9.61. During the day, the stock rose to $9.8937 and sunk to $8.75 before settling in for the price of $8.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMPS posted a 52-week range of $5.01-$11.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $594.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.05.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.28%, in contrast to 29.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Director sold 21,758 shares at the rate of 8.74, making the entire transaction reach 190,226 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,218,359. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Director sold 21,758 for 8.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 190,226. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,215,701 in total.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.43) by -$0.24. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.17% and is forecasted to reach -2.21 in the upcoming year.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68.

In the same vein, CMPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS)

[Compass Pathways Plc ADR, CMPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.27% that was lower than 74.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.