The key reasons why Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) is -23.20% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) set off with pace as it heaved 5.02% to $17.58. During the day, the stock rose to $17.68 and sunk to $16.54 before settling in for the price of $16.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAMF posted a 52-week range of $14.83-$22.89.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.02.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2796 employees. It has generated 171,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -50,537. The stock had 5.60 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.65, operating margin was -27.87 and Pretax Margin of -29.70.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Jamf Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.07%, in contrast to 35.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Strategist sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 18.48, making the entire transaction reach 277,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 342,599. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s CIO sold 2,516 for 18.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,313. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,620 in total.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -29.51 while generating a return on equity of -19.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.12% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.89.

In the same vein, JAMF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jamf Holding Corp, JAMF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.34 million was inferior to the volume of 0.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.99% that was lower than 40.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.