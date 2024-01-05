The key reasons why Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) is -98.16% away from 52-week high?

As on January 04, 2024, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.79% to $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.179 and sunk to $0.1502 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTRA posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$8.70.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6761, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9673.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.25%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2023, the company posted -$1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.05) by -$0.9. This company achieved a return on equity of -233.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.67% and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in the upcoming year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.23. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, KTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.84, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kintara Therapeutics Inc, KTRA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 38.84 million was better the volume of 22.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0424.

Raw Stochastic average of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.94% that was lower than 278.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.