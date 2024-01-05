The key reasons why Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) is -52.34% away from 52-week high?

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: KORE) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 60.53% at $1.22. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $0.7449 before settling in for the price of $0.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KORE posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.56.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5960, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9578.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 595 employees. It has generated 451,171 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -178,487. The stock had 5.52 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.59, operating margin was -4.18 and Pretax Margin of -43.44.

Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Kore Group Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.05%, in contrast to 24.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 shares at the rate of 0.57, making the entire transaction reach 2,856,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Pres., Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 734,279 in total.

Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -39.56 while generating a return on equity of -46.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kore Group Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.14% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: KORE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.31. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, KORE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: KORE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.2117.

Raw Stochastic average of Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 321.29% that was higher than 174.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.