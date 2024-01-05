The key reasons why MP Materials Corporation (MP) is -48.95% away from 52-week high?

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.21% to $18.72. During the day, the stock rose to $19.01 and sunk to $18.45 before settling in for the price of $18.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $14.47-$36.67.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 103.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.97.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 486 employees. It has generated 1,085,412 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 594,658. The stock had 12.26 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.76, operating margin was +62.14 and Pretax Margin of +64.67.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. MP Materials Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.33%, in contrast to 52.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 20.69, making the entire transaction reach 103,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 126,622. Preceding that transaction, on May 30, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 6,000 for 21.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 126,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,622 in total.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.62% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corporation (MP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.58, and its Beta score is 2.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.90.

In the same vein, MP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

[MP Materials Corporation, MP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corporation (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.47% that was higher than 52.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.