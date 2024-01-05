The key reasons why QuantumScape Corp (QS) is -32.90% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) set off with pace as it heaved 43.08% to $9.30. During the day, the stock rose to $10.03 and sunk to $7.045 before settling in for the price of $6.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $4.99-$13.86.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $324.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.16.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.69%, in contrast to 24.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 34,607 shares at the rate of 6.51, making the entire transaction reach 225,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 575,936. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s Director sold 69,309 for 6.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 467,718. This particular insider is now the holder of 292,644 in total.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.11% and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corp (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Going through the that latest performance of [QuantumScape Corp, QS]. Its last 5-days volume of 26.28 million was inferior to the volume of 40.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corp (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 160.73% that was higher than 81.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.