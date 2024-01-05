The key reasons why Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) is -76.06% away from 52-week high?

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -4.21% at $82.80. During the day, the stock rose to $85.9799 and sunk to $82.56 before settling in for the price of $86.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $63.25-$345.80.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $192.39.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4926 employees. It has generated 631,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,038. The stock had 3.66 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.18, operating margin was +9.31 and Pretax Margin of +5.70.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Solaredge Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 91.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director bought 15,300 shares at the rate of 70.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,085,632 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,446. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 73.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 367,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,049 in total.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 35.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.84% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.68, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.94% While, its Average True Range was 5.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.38% that was higher than 75.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.