The key reasons why UBS Group AG (UBS) is -5.81% away from 52-week high?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.92% at $29.57. During the day, the stock rose to $29.945 and sunk to $29.4899 before settling in for the price of $29.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $17.76-$31.40.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.84 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.22.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 72597 employees. It has generated 452,346 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.90 and Pretax Margin of +27.84.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.17%, in contrast to 45.95% institutional ownership.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +22.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.42% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 55.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.09, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.12.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.09 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.91% that was higher than 25.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.