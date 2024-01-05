The key reasons why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) is -2.09% away from 52-week high?

As on January 04, 2024, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.14% to $46.02. During the day, the stock rose to $46.98 and sunk to $44.25 before settling in for the price of $44.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XENE posted a 52-week range of $27.99-$47.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 69.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 213 employees. It has generated 44,291 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -588,606. The stock had 5.03 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1368.91 and Pretax Margin of -1327.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 81.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director sold 11,380 shares at the rate of 39.29, making the entire transaction reach 447,085 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,573. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Director sold 7,598 for 41.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 311,898. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,902 in total.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1328.95 while generating a return on equity of -19.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.18% and is forecasted to reach -3.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.46. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74.

In the same vein, XENE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, XENE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was lower the volume of 0.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.89% that was lower than 47.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.