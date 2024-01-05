TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) EPS is poised to hit -0.27 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) flaunted slowness of -8.18% at $0.15, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.15 and sunk to $0.1404 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNAZ posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$21.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2536, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5661.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc industry. TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.13%, in contrast to 2.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 98,000 shares at the rate of 0.51, making the entire transaction reach 49,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 180,262. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 28, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 49,350 for 0.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,168. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,318 in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$1.5) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -148.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.37% and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in the upcoming year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, RNAZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TransCode Therapeutics Inc, RNAZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0201.

Raw Stochastic average of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.92% that was lower than 326.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.