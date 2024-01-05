Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) went down -8.54% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) flaunted slowness of -8.54% at $0.19, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2082 and sunk to $0.1875 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCFC posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$2.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 16.96% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2041, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7654.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1001 workers. It has generated 184,360 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -121,249. The stock had 4.98 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.87, operating margin was -53.71 and Pretax Margin of -65.77.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tritium DCFC Limited industry. Tritium DCFC Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.42%, in contrast to 2.77% institutional ownership.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -65.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 16.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.32. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, DCFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.0209.

Raw Stochastic average of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.28% that was lower than 121.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.