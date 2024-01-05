Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.89

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) flaunted slowness of -1.54% at $1.92, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $1.975 and sunk to $1.88 before settling in for the price of $1.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUP posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$5.91.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.57% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8468, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7489.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6600 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 197,576 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -37,409. The stock had 13.15 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.96, operating margin was +7.60 and Pretax Margin of -0.05.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tupperware Brands Corporation industry. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.86%, in contrast to 26.92% institutional ownership.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.29) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -18.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.21. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, TUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.1850.

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.78% that was lower than 138.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.