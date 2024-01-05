U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) 14-day ATR is 0.34: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) established initial surge of 1.18% at $11.12, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $11.225 and sunk to $10.99 before settling in for the price of $10.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLCA posted a 52-week range of $10.38-$14.64.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $857.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.37.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2013 employees. It has generated 757,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,836. The stock had 7.41 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.64, operating margin was +12.19 and Pretax Margin of +6.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc industry. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.87%, in contrast to 85.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s CEO sold 41,501 shares at the rate of 14.06, making the entire transaction reach 583,338 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,419,183. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s CEO sold 58,499 for 13.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 818,635. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,460,684 in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.84% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.83, and its Beta score is 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.53.

In the same vein, SLCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc, SLCA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.51% that was lower than 32.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.