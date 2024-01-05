United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $8.20M

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 2.38% to $40.47. During the day, the stock rose to $40.885 and sunk to $39.60 before settling in for the price of $39.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAL posted a 52-week range of $33.68-$58.23.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.79% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 287.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $326.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.48.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 92800 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 484,429 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,942. The stock had 25.96 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.92, operating margin was +5.51 and Pretax Margin of +2.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. United Airlines Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 70.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 36.67, making the entire transaction reach 55,005 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,363. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 06, Company’s Director bought 4,500 for 36.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 163,922. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,863 in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.35) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +1.64 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 287.38% and is forecasted to reach 9.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 59.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.82. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.69, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.94.

In the same vein, UAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.62, a figure that is expected to reach 2.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

[United Airlines Holdings Inc, UAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.85% that was higher than 32.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.