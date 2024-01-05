Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -1.04

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.79% to $2.51. During the day, the stock rose to $2.675 and sunk to $2.4309 before settling in for the price of $2.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTYX posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$47.25.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $148.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.20.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.59%, in contrast to 74.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s CEO and President sold 58,860 shares at the rate of 2.12, making the entire transaction reach 124,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,570,719. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 17,628 for 2.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,334. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,118 in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -34.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.27% and is forecasted to reach -2.96 in the upcoming year.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, VTYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

[Ventyx Biosciences Inc, VTYX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.57% that was lower than 268.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.