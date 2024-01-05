Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) 14-day ATR is 0.29: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 6.11% at $2.43. During the day, the stock rose to $2.465 and sunk to $2.20 before settling in for the price of $2.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTNR posted a 52-week range of $2.28-$11.20.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 376.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -386.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $227.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 497 employees. It has generated 5,617,133 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -34,276. The stock had 140.13 Receivables turnover and 5.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.47, operating margin was +4.89 and Pretax Margin of -0.85.

Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Vertex Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.44%, in contrast to 50.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 3.93, making the entire transaction reach 392,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,405. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 4,000 for 6.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,310. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,648 in total.

Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -0.61 while generating a return on equity of -17.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -386.03% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, VTNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.45% that was higher than 83.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.